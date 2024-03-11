Annie Lennox working with The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman

There may be a new female supergroup on the way.

Variety reports that during the 2024 Pop Conference at USC on Friday, March 8, Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, best known for being part of Prince's backing band The Revolution, revealed that they've been writing music with Eurythmics frontwoman Annie Lennox.

They didn’t share too many details about the project but suggested it may turn into a band after Melvoin told the audience, “If you’ve got any good names for a band name for the three of us, that’d be great.”

It's been a while since fans have heard any new music from either of these artists. The last album of new material from Lennox was 2007's Songs of Mass Destruction, although she did release a covers album titled Nostalgia in 2014. The last album Wendy and Lisa released was 2008's White Flags of Winter Chimneys.

