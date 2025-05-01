Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Live In Concert coming to Blu-Ray and digital video

Ann Wilson is spending the summer on tour with Heart, but now fans at home will get to experience a live concert she recorded with the band Tripsitter.

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter Live in Concert will be released June 6 on Blu-Ray and digital video. The release will feature a concert recorded at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl in July 2023, during a tour for their album Another Room, which came out in September of that year.

The concert, which previously aired on PBS, features a set list that includes songs from the album, as well as Heart classics like "Crazy on You," "Barracuda" and "Magic Man," as well as two Led Zeppelin covers.

Next up for Ann, she'll join sister Nancy Wilson for a new Heart tour. The trek, An Evening With Heart, kicks off May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

