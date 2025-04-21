Animated Tom Petty featured in new Snoop Dogg video

The late Tom Petty is featured in the new video for Snoop Dogg's song "Last Dance with Mary Jane," which reinterprets Petty's classic track "Mary Jane's Last Dance."

The clip, directed by Dave Myers, celebrates Snoop's love of marijuana, and features an animated Petty playing guitar and harmonica, and singing along to the hook of the song.

Snoop's "Last Dance with Mary Jane" appears on his most recent album Missionary, which is his first collaborative album with Dr. Dre since 1993. The song itself, which also features Jelly Roll, opens with Petty saying "keep movin' on" and includes Petty's chorus playing over the hook.

Petty seemed to have predicted Snoop and Dr. Dre would use the song at some point. He once said in an interview, "The day Dre does 'Mary Jane's Last Dance' he's gonna have a big hit," adding, "That one's just waiting to explode ... you need somebody like Dre to do it."

Released in 1993, "Mary Jane's Last Dance" was recorded during the sessions for Petty's album Wildflowers, but was released as part of his Greatest Hits album. It hit #14 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Petty his first top-20 hit.

