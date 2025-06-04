Alice Cooper releases new song 'Wild Ones' with original bandmates

Alice Cooper has released a new song called "Wild Ones," recorded with his original bandmates for his upcoming album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper.

"Wild Ones" is inspired by the '50s Marlon Brando film The Wild One. As a press release puts it, "The track channels the same defiant spirit that once rattled middle America and helped define a generation."

You can listen to "Wild Ones" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is due out July 25. It reunites Cooper with guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith on record for the first time in over 50 years. The album also includes a posthumous appearance from guitarist Glen Buxton, who died in 1997.

