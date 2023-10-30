Alice Cooper prepares to rock in video for ﻿'Road'﻿ track "Dead Don't Dance"

By Josh Johnson

Every day may be Halloween for Alice Cooper, but the "School's Out" rocker is celebrating the spooky season with a new video.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, accompanies the song "Dead Don't Dance," a cut off Cooper's new album, Road. If features backstage and live footage of Alice and his live band on tour, and features various Halloween-esque imagery, including at least one decapitated head.

Road was released in August. It was recorded with Cooper's live band and marks the studio debut of guitarist Nita Strauss on an Alice album.

Cooper toured in support of Road alongside Rob Zombie. The outing concluded Saturday, October 28, in Las Vegas, though Zombie did not perform due to a bout of laryngitis.

