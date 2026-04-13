Alice Cooper performs Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' at Coopstock benefit concert

Alice Cooper speaks on stage during CoopStock 2026 at Las Sendas Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

No more Mr. Nice Guy, say hello to Mr. Grunge Guy.

Alice Cooper performed a cover of the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during his Coopstock benefit concert, which took place Saturday in Mesa, Arizona.

You can watch footage of the rendition via Cooper's Instagram Story.

Coopstock raises money for Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, which are located throughout Arizona.

Cooper launches a U.S. tour Tuesday in San Antonio. The trek will feature new guitarist Anna Cara, who is filling in for Nita Strauss while she's on maternity leave.

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