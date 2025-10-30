Alice Cooper & Criss Angel announce Welcome to Our Nightmare Vegas show

Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Rocker Alice Cooper is teaming with magician Criss Angel for a new Las Vegas show, Welcome to Our Nightmare, at The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The two-night limited engagement, March 6 and 7, 2026, is described as “an unprecedented ninety-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem,” with Cooper playing hits like “Poison,” “I’m 18” and “School’s Out."

A ticket presale begins Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Cooper wrapped a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest on Sunday and is next scheduled to head to Germany for a run of shows that start Nov. 28. The Welcome to Our Nightmare shows are currently the only U.S. dates on his schedule. A complete list of dates can be found at AliceCooper.com.

