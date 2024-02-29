Alex Van Halen’s upcoming book is a “love letter” to brother Eddie Van Halen

Publisher Harper Collins recently revealed that Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen will be releasing a new book, Brothers, on October 22, and now a little more information about the book has been shared.

A description of the book has been posted to the Van Halen Store, detailing what fans should expect from the autobiography.

“In this intimate and open account—nothing like any rock-and-roll memoir you've ever read—Alex Van Halen shares his personal story of family, friendship, music, and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his beloved brother and bandmate,” reads the description, noting it's “Alex Van Halen's love letter to his younger brother, Edward (Maybe 'Ed,' but never 'Eddie'), written while still mourning his untimely death.”

The book, which will include previously unseen photos from Alex’s private collection, delves into the brothers' childhood and also includes “tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior.”

“But mostly, his is a story of brotherhood, music, and enduring love,” the description says. “There has never been an accurate account of them or the band, and Alex wants to set the record straight on Edward's life and death.”

Eddie Van Halen passed away October 6, 2020, at 65. Alex has mostly stayed out of the public eye and hasn't played music publicly since Eddie's death.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.