Alex Van Halen reveals plans to record music with Toto’s Steve Lukather

Sounds like Alex Van Halen may be getting back to music.

In an interview with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain on his Metal Sticks podcast, Alex revealed that he is about to work on music with Toto's Steve Lukather.

"I'm getting ready to do this record with Lukather and a couple of other people," he said. "It should be exciting."

While Alex didn't share any other details about what he and Steve are going to be working on, back in March Steve cleared up speculation that he was going to be recording a possible new Van Halen album with Alex.

That speculation began after the Dutch outlet De Telegraaph claimed Alex had asked Steve to finish some unreleased Van Halen material.

But Steve took to social media to clear up any confusion, writing in a comment to his Jan. 26 birthday tribute to Eddie Van Halen, "I think there is a huge misunderstanding. I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!"

"Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day. As of now thats [sic] all I got," he noted. "The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something. I am honored Al would ask me though."

