Albums from Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac among the Record Store Day bestsellers

Albums from Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie were among the big sellers on Record Store Day, which took place on April 20.

Billboard reports that Talking Heads' double vinyl Live at WCOZ 77 was the fifth bestselling record during the annual celebration of independent record stores, while a picture disc vinyl of Fleetwood Mac's Rumours and Bowie's Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) both landed in the top 10.

Other bestsellers include albums from Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Ramones, Grateful Dead, The Doors and John Lennon.

As for singles, David Byrne & Paramore’s “Hard Times”/”Burning Down the House” 12-inch vinyl was the second bestselling single, with U2’s “Atomic City (Live at Sphere, Las Vegas)” /” Atomic City (Mike WiLL Made-It Remix)” at three and The Beatles’ “She Loves You” 3-inch vinyl also landing in the top 10.

