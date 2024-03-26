The Alarm reinterprets MTV classics for new album 'Music Television'

The Alarm is revisiting the good old days of MTV with a new album featuring their take on songs considered classics on the music cable network.

The album, Music Television, will feature the band's reinterpretations of such classic MTV staples as The Buggles' "Video Killed The Radio Star," which was the first song played on the network; Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing," the first song played on MTV Europe; Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight"; Modern English's "I Melt With You"; and Michael Jackson's "Beat It."

The first single released from the record is a cover of David Bowie's "Man Who Sold The World," which was covered by Nirvana for their classic episode of MTV Unplugged.

"Unplugged was a series that redefined music as we knew it," The Alarm's Mike Peters shares. "I remember watching in awe at some of the incredible stripped-down arrangements of classic songs and, at the same time envious that I had been denied the opportunity to appear on the show back in the day."

He adds, “This is my chance to take back part of music television history and pay my respects to an era that changed everything.”

Music Television will be available to purchase on vinyl and CD during the band's upcoming Live Today Love Tomorrow tour and will be sold in limited-edition yellow/purple vinyl via the band's website.

The Live Today Love Tomorrow tour kicks off May 1 in New Orleans and wraps June 6 in Clearwater, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at thealarm.com.

