Ahead of Father's Day, watch Rod Stewart teach his son how to make a "rockstar martini"

Not long ago, Rod Stewart launched his own brand of whisky, Wolfie's, and he's enlisted one of his sons to help him show you why it'd make a great Father's Day gift.

In an Instagram video, Rod and his son Liam, who recently got married in Croatia, are standing in a bar in front of a bottle of Wolfie's, two martini glasses and a cocktail shaker.

"Welcome, everybody, to our Father's Day celebrations," says Rod. "My son Liam here is going to teach you how to make a rockstar martini. And I'm the rock star."

Liam proceeds to mix 2 ounces of Wolfie's whisky with 1 ounce of vanilla syrup, 1 ounce of passionfruit liqueur and lime juice. He shakes it up, pours it into the glasses and then Rod tops it off with some champagne. "Have a lovely Father's Day," says Rod.

The two drink their concoction, which seems like it'd be very sweet — but then again, Rod's previously owned up to preferring sweet drinks. "Mmm," says Rod. "Mother's milk."

Rod, of course, knows a thing or two about Father's Day: He has eight children, ranging in age from 59 to 13, and all of them managed to get together in Croatia to celebrate Liam's wedding.

