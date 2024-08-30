After reality show stint, John Mellencamp's son is "hanging out" with Trace Adkins' daughter

John Mellencamp's children really love reality TV: His daughter Teddi was a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and his son Hud just finished in the top three on ABC's Claim to Fame, which pits the relatives of celebrities against each other. But as a consolation prize, Hud may have found love.

Hud tells People that he's sort of involved with fellow Claim to Fame contestant Mackenzie Adkins, the daughter of country star Trace Adkins. Trace is no stranger to reality TV himself, having famously appeared on The Apprentice.

"We're just hanging out, seeing what happens," Hud tells People. "He visited me a few times in Nashville," Mackenzie adds. "I visited him. Yeah, going well."

She also said out of all the contestants, she "especially" liked connecting with Hud, because they were both on the show due to the fact that their dads are musicians.

Hud, whose mother is Mellencamp's third wife, Elaine Irwin, is one of the five children John has from three marriages. Hud told People that he didn't reveal to his famous father how he did on the show prior to the finale, which made the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer "furious."

If you missed it when it aired, you can watch Hud and Mackenzie's relationship unfold by streaming Claim to Fame on Hulu.

