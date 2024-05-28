After concert postponements, Bruce Springsteen promises European fans "show of your life"

After announcing the postponement of four European concerts due to vocal issues, Bruce Springsteen has now taken to Instagram to address fans directly.

"Hey, it's Bruce Springsteen. I'm in Marseille. Unfortunately, I could not sing for you," says Bruce in his video message. "But we will be back — to Marseille, to Prague and to Milan — to give you the show of your life. That, I promise you."

"In the meantime, I'd like to thank our Irish fans, our British fans, our fans in Wales for giving us a series of shows that [were] deeply memorable and we just had great times," he continues. "We'll be back, comin' back to Madrid and Barcelona, where we plan to rock you into the ground. Alright, be seeing you soon. Bye bye."

The message is followed by a video montage of Bruce & The E Street Band's U.K. shows.

Bruce and the band will resume their tour June 12 in Madrid.

