And after all, you can't play 'Wonderwall' at a Green Day concert

Something unpredictable happened during Green Day's concert in Luxembourg Monday, but in the end, Billie Joe Armstrong decided it wasn't right.

As seen in fan-shot footage, Armstrong invited a fan onstage to play acoustic guitar for a rendition of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." However, instead of playing the recognizable picked opening to "Good Riddance," the fan started strumming the chords to Oasis' "Wonderwall."

When Armstrong realized what the fan was doing, he took the guitar away from them and they were ushered off stage.

"Nice try," Armstrong said.

Hopefully for the fan, they felt like they had the time of their life during their brief time onstage.

Oasis, meanwhile, is set to launch their much-anticipated reunion tour in the U.K. on Friday. The trek will come to the U.S. in August.

