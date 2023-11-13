Aerosmith's Steven Tyler featured on new Zac Brown Band covers album

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is featured on the just-released live covers album from Zac Brown Band.

From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers features 13 performances recorded in various iconic venues over the past 10 years, including the band's August 9, 2015, show at Boston's Fenway Park, where they were joined by Tyler for the Aerosmith classic "Sweet Emotion."

The album also features Zac Brown Band's takes on such classics as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," The Who's "Baba O'Reily," Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" and "With a Little Help From My Friends," although the latter is Joe Cocker's take on the song.

Zac Brown Band's From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers is available now.

