Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler & Joe Perry pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs

Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s UBS Arena,(Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2025)

The late Ozzy Osbourne was remembered at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night with a musical tribute featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with rocker Yungblud and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt..

The tribute was introduced with a videotaped message from Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne and his kids.

“I wish we could be here with you all tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey,” Jack shared. “I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.”

The kids then chimed in, saying, “In the words of our papa, let’s go crazy.”

After a video montage featuring performance and interview footage of Ozzy, the musical tribute began, kicking off with Yungblud performing “Crazy Train” and “Changes,” and then Tyler and Perry following with “Mama I’m Coming Home,” with Yungblud joining them at the end.

The performance ended with them shouting "Ozzy Osbourne forever," before cutting to footage of Ozzy telling an audience, "Thank you, good night, God bless you."

This isn't the first time some of these artists have been involved in an Ozzy celebration. Yungblud, Tyler and Bettencourt all performed at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which was the final live performance by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

