Aerosmith celebrating upcoming Peace Out tour with limited edition print collection

Aerosmith has teamed with the fine art photography company Sonic Editions for a new limited edition photography collection to help celebrate their upcoming final tour.

The officially licensed framed prints in the collection were all hand-selected by the members of Aerosmith, which, according to the announcement, ensures "every piece captures the essence of their legendary career."

The collection includes various live shots, including one of them on stage in Boston in 1973 and one of frontman Steven Tyler in front of an audience in Oakland in 1978. There is also a variety of group portraits, including one from Hamburg, Germany in 1977 and others taken around the time of their Pump and Permanent Vacation albums.

Prints in the Aerosmith Collection range in price from about $150 to $1,000 depending on the size. More information can be found at soniceditions.com.

After postponing their Peace Out farewell tour last year when Tyler fractured his larynx, Aerosmith is due to relaunch the trek on September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with dates confirmed through February 26 in Buffalo, New York. The Black Crowes will once again be special guests on the tour.

The complete Peace Out schedule can be found at aerosmith.com.

