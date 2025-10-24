Aerosmith & Yungblud share new version of 'My Only Angel' featuring ... Steve Martin?

'One More Time' EP artwork. (Capitol Records. Artwork by Joe Foti/Chrome Hearts)
By Josh Johnson

The Aerosmith/Yungblud collaboration now has even more star power from an unexpected source.

The two acts have released a new version of their joint single "My Only Angel" featuring actor and comedian Steve Martin, who is also an accomplished banjo player.

"My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" is an acoustic-driven version of the song that closes with a banjo riff courtesy of Martin.

According to a press release, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is a "longtime admirer" of Martin, and reached out to him to be a part of the track. Martin's also posted a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Tyler of them setting up the collaboration, with the wholesomeness you might expect from a 77-year-old and 80-year-old man figuring out technology together.

You can watch the video for "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" streaming now on YouTube.

The original "My Only Angel" appears on the forthcoming Aerosmith/Yungblud collaborative EP, One More Time, due out Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!