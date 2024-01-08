Ace Frehley announces new 2024 tour dates

Rocker Ace Frehley has announced some new tour dates for 2024.

The former KISS guitarist will be hitting the road starting January 25 in Frankfort, Kentucky, and he's just announced new shows in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Illinois.

So far, Frehley has 10 shows on the books for 2024, with dates confirmed through June 28 in Marion, Illinois. A complete list of shows can be found at acefrehley.com.

The new dates come as Frehley is getting ready to release his new solo album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23. The album is Frehley's first solo release since 2020's Origins Vol. 2.

