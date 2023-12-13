Ace Frehley on the KISS avatars: “It kind of looked like it was geared towards children”

Guitarist Ace Frehley isn't feeling his former band KISS' plans for the future now that they've retired from touring.

At the end of their final show at New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this month, KISS introduced fans to their avatars, suggesting an ABBA-like show is in the future.

Frehley has some thoughts on the subject.

During an interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, Frehley said he was happy the final tour is over "because I'm not gonna be compared to them anymore."

“But I don't get this avatar thing that they're gonna do," he added. "I mean, I saw some of it on a video on YouTube last night. It kind of looked like it was geared towards children. And it's not rock 'n' roll.”

As for what he considers rock 'n' roll, Frehley shares, “I get up on stage without backing tracks, plug my amp into it, plug my guitar into a Marshall and go. That's it. It's always been that way and always will be."

As for the final KISS show, Frehley says he didn't watch it, although he did see a video from their show in Indianapolis, noting, “I’m not impressed.”

Frehley is gearing up to wow fans with his own music. He'll release his new solo album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23 and has already dropped the title track. The album, his first solo record since 2020's Origins Vol. 2, is available for preorder now.

