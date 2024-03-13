AC/DC’s Brian Johnson & Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler team for new 'Music Legends' series

Getty/Suzi Pratt

By Jill Lances
AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Dire StraitsMark Knopfler are teaming up for a new TV series for Sky Arts.

Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends is described as "a joyous journey through decades of music" and will have the pair opening up about their careers, music that shaped their lives and more. They will also talk with a hand-picked selection of guests, including Carlos Santana, Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and Cyndi Lauper.

“When two rock and roll legends open up their address books it turns out they are full of other legends and we are thrilled to be bringing this revealing and utterly charming series to the small screen,” Phil Edgar Jones, director of Sky Arts, shares, calling the series “a very special treat.”
The six-part series premieres April 25 on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!