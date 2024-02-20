AC/DC’s 50th anniversary marked with gold vinyl releases

Columbia Records/ Legacy Recordings

By Jill Lances
AC/DC celebrated the 50th anniversary of their very first show in December, and now, they're dropping some special vinyl releases.
The band is set to release their catalog on limited edition gold colored vinyl, starting March 15 with nine albums; further releases are expected later in the year.

The first set of gold vinyl releases include: Back in BlackHighway to HellThe Razors EdgePowerageFor Those About To Rock (We Salute You), High VoltageDirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheep, Who Made Who, which was the 1986 soundtrack to the Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive, and the double live album, Live.

Each gold vinyl, available for preorder now, will come with a 12x12 album, album-specific print and AC/DC 50 artwork.

AC/DC recently announced they’ll be hitting the road on the Power Up tour. It kicks off with a two-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 17 and 21. So far, no U.S. dates have been announced.

