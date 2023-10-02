AC/DC to launch High Voltage Dive Bar for upcoming Power Trip

The upcoming Power Trip festival is bound to be a good time, and AC/DC is giving fans yet another way to enjoy themselves.

The rockers, who'll be hitting the stage for the first time in seven years, just announced they're launching their very own bar outside the festival, where those headed to the shows can stop by for a drink and a fun time.

The AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar will be open October 5-8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's located in Indio, California, about 10 minutes away from the Empire Polo Grounds, where the festival is taking place. The bar's Instagram page notes it will close early, at 9:30 p.m., on October 7, when AC/DC takes the stage.

“It’s the ultimate way to connect and plug in with fellow AC/DC fans over the weekend and check out iconic AC/DC props and exclusive merch," reads the bar's website.

Power Trip kicks off October 6, with performances from Iron Maiden and Guns N' Roses, followed by Judas Priest and AC/DC on October 7, wrapping with Tool and Metallica on October 8. Complete details can be found at powertrip.live.

