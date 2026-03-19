AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young admitted to hospital ahead of Buenos Aires shows

Stevie Young of AC/DC performs live on stage as part of the "Power Up" tour at MorumBIS on February 24, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the band is set to perform three shows.

"Upon arrival in Buenos Aires, AC/DC band member Stevie Young was not feeling well," reads a statement from AC/DC's rep. "Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing a full battery of tests."

The 69-year-old Young is expected to be ready for the first of the Buenos Aires concerts, taking place on Monday.

"Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits," the statement continues. "He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday."

Young, the nephew of AC/DC's founding brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young, joined the band in 2014 following Malcolm's departure for health reasons. Malcolm died in 2017 of dementia.

AC/DC's tour is scheduled to come to the U.S. in July.

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