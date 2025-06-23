AC/DC announces Australian Power Up tour dates

AC/DC is bringing their Power Up tour home.

The Aussie Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a five-date Australian leg of the tour, kicking off Nov. 12 in Melbourne. The tour will hit Sydney, Adelaide and Perth before wrapping Dec. 14 in Brisbane.

Amyl and the Sniffers, who are also from Australia, are set to open on all dates.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday. A complete list of dates and more info on tickets can be found at acdc.com.

AC/DC launched their Power Up tour in May 2024. The tour was their first trek since 2016, and the first since releasing their 2020 album, Power Up. They brought the tour to the U.S. in April, with the North American trek wrapping May 28 in Cleveland. The tour returns to Europe on Thursday in Prague.

