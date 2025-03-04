9th annual Love Rocks NYC, featuring Peter Frampton and Michael McDonald, to be livestreamed A

The ninth annual Love Rocks NYC concert will be held Thursday at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, and now folks who aren’t in the Big Apple, or simply couldn't score tickets, will get a chance to enjoy the show.

The concert, featuring performances by Peter Frampton and The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, will stream live on Veeps.com starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The lineup also includes Cher, Eurythmics' Dave Stewart featuring Vanessa Amorosi, Beck, The Struts' Luke Spiller, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Alicia Keys, Mavis Staples, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Jesse Malin, Kate Hudson and Grace Bowers, with all the artists backed by a house band led by bassist Will Lee, best known for being a member of the Late Show with David Letterman band.

The show will also feature appearances by comedians Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Alex Edelman and Susie Essman.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now.

Love Rocks NYC is a benefit for the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves. This year the concert will also support Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to help those affected by the recent wildfires in the area.

The Love Rocks concerts launched in 2017 and have gone on to raise $50 million, enough to fund 5 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

