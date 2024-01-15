75th Emmys: Elton John achieves EGOT status

While reading the nominees for the Emmys Variety Special (Live) on Monday night, January 15, presenter Amy Poehler said of nominee Elton John, "EGOT to be excited about this." That's because a win would give the rock legend that much-coveted awards milestone -- and whaddya know: It did.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the live Disney+ special documenting Elton's final North American concert, won the Emmy, making Elton an EGOT. He now has one Emmy, two Oscars, a Tony Award and six Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Or perhaps we should say he has a "KNEEGOT"? At the podium, executive producer Ben Winston said that Elton wasn't able to make it to the ceremony because he had to have a knee operation -- he's fine, though. Winston gave a special shout-out to Elton's husband David Furnish, crediting him for having the "creative vision" for the live special, and praised Elton as "all of our heroes."

Elton is the 19th person ever to achieve a competitive EGOT. Others who've done it include John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Rita Moreno and Whoopi Goldberg. Six additional people have won an EGOT with noncompetitive or honorary awards.

In a statement, Elton said, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world."

He added, "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.