60-year-old interview with The Beatles featured in new BBC podcast

A 60-year-old interview with The Beatles is featured in new podcast hosted by Sherlock star Martin Freeman.

Eras: The Beatles tells the story of the legendary band through archival interviews and includes a recently rediscovered interview the band gave on February 5, 1964, as they landed at London Airport, now Heathrow, following a gig in France.

The interview was given to the former BBC program Radio Newsreel and was recently discovered by BBC archivist Elliot Gibson while he was digitizing physical reels of audio.

"Initially, I assumed it was a copy of an interview that was widely known, so when I checked and discovered it was unique and hadn't been heard since its broadcast – almost 60 years ago – I was amazed," he shares, according to The London Evening Standard. "It's extremely rare to unearth material this valuable in the archive."

He notes, “What makes it truly great is that it shows The Beatles on top form – playful and quick-witted – and captures them just before their first visit to America, which would turn out to be a pivotal moment in their career.”

The first five episodes of Eras: The Beatles are available now on BBC Sounds, with the final episode set to premiere November 2, the same day The Beatles' final song, "Now and Then," will be released.

The episode will feature a new interview with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr talking about the making of the song, along with audio from John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon, George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison and Get Back director Peter Jackson, who used technology to isolate Lennon's vocals from a 1970s demo for the song.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.