50th anniversary of David Bowie's final Ziggy Stardust performance to be celebrated with U.S. movie screenings

By Jill Lances

July will mark the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's final performance as Ziggy Stardust, and now fans will be able to relive the experience in theaters across the country.

A fully restored version of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture will screen in over 500 theaters across the U.S. throughout July, with tickets on sale now.

In addition, a 50th anniversary edition of the soundtrack is being released on August 11, with remastered audio and new mixes from Bowie producer Tony Visconti. It is available for preorder now.

As previously reported, the anniversary will also be marked with a special world premiere screening of the restored film on July 3 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon), the actual site of Bowie’s last Ziggy show on July 3, 1973. The event will also include a live Q&A with some of Bowie's famous friends.

Bowie took on the fictional character of Ziggy Stardust, an androgynous alien rock star, throughout 1972 and 1973, performing as Ziggy for his concert tours of the U.K., Japan and North America.

