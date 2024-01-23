50th anniversary of Alice Cooper’s 'Billion Dollar Babies' celebrated with new deluxe edition

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Alice Cooper's sixth studio album, Billion Dollar Babies, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1973, and now, the milestone is being marked with a new deluxe reissue.

A newly remastered version of the album is part of the upcoming Billion Dollar Babies: "Trillion Dollar" Deluxe Edition, dropping March 8. The three-LP or two-CD box set also come with a host of bonus material, including studio outtakes, single mixes and a recording of an April 1973 concert in Texas.

Both versions also come with liner notes featuring an oral history of the album by Cooper and his bandmates Dennis DunawayMichael Bruce and Neal Smith. Mimicking the album's original release, the vinyl features a textured snakeskin wallet design gatefold cover and includes a bonus $1 billion bill inside.

Released in March 1973, Billion Dollar Babies hit #1 on the Billboard album chart and was Cooper's only #1. It featured such hit songs as "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Elected," both of which were top 40 hits for Cooper.

Billion Dollar Babies: "Trillion Dollar" Deluxe Edition is available for preorder now.

