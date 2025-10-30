5 arrested in deaths of Chris Stein's daughter and Robert De Niro's grandson

usicians Chris Stein of Blondie discusses his new book "Point of View: Me, New York City, and the Punk Scene" at SVA Theater on January 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Five people were arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the 2023 overdose deaths of Blondie rocker Chris Stein's daughter and actor Robert De Niro's grandson, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Sofia Marks, known as the Percocet Princess, was charged in 2023 with selling the drugs that caused the death of De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez that year.

The five new defendants — Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas — were allegedly members of a criminal network that distributed thousands of counterfeit prescription opioid pills laced with fentanyl, among other drugs, to teenagers and young adults living in New York City, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the fentanyl pills distributed by the defendants caused the deaths of three 19-year-olds, including Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez and Akira Stein, one of the Blondie co-founder's two daughters. The indictment does not name the victims, but law enforcement sources confirmed the names to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.