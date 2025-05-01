40th anniversary of Live Aid to be celebrated with new docuseries

The upcoming 40th anniversary of Live Aid will be celebrated with a new docuseries.

Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the World is a four-part series set to premiere July 13 at 9 p.m. ET. on CNN, 40 years to the day that the all-star charity concerts were held in London and Philadelphia.

The docuseries will feature interviews with Live Aid organizer Bob Geldof, as well as U2's Bono, Sting, Phil Collins, Patti LaBelle and Lionel Richie, along with what's being described as "rare archival footage" of Live Aid performances and backstage.



There will also be interviews with President George Bush, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Nigerian President Obasanjo and former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Live Aid, organized by Geldof and Midge Ure, took place at London's Wembley Stadium and Philly's John F. Kennedy Stadium. The benefit concerts, which raised more than $150 million for Ethiopian famine relief, were watched by about 2 billion people in more than 100 countries.

U2, Queen, Elvis Costello, David Bowie, The Who, Elton John and Paul McCartney were among the performers at the London show, while Philly's show included a reunion of Led Zeppelin, Bryan Adams, Madonna, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Neil Young and Mick Jagger and more. Collins played both venues, flying in from London to make it to the Philly show.

