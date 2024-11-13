40th anniversary version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' coming

"Do They Know It's Christmas?," the song that invented the concept of the all-star charity record, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The occasion will be marked with a special new version of the song, featuring vocals from the artists who've sung on different versions of the song over the years mashed together.
The original "Do They Know It's Christmas?," spearheaded by Bob Geldof, was released in 1984 and credited to Band Aid, a collection of U.K. stars that included U2's Bono and Adam Clayton, Sting, Phil Collins, Duran Duran, Paul Young and dozens more. The song was later revived in 1989, 2004 and 2014, each time with the artists who were popular at that moment.
According to the BBC, the 40th anniversary "ultimate mix" will be released Nov. 25, and a new video will be released featuring archival footage of the late David Bowie introducing the singers. The song will be part of a compilation album due out Nov. 29.
