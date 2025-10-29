The 30 most popular homes for sale in Warner Robins

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Warner Robins metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 102 Meadow Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 216
- List price: $319,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,973
- Price per square foot: $107.47
- See 102 Meadow Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#2. 77 Oliver Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 214
- List price: $209,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,760
- Price per square foot: $119.26
- See 77 Oliver Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#3. 105 Fernwood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 212
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,143
- Price per square foot: $132.99
- See 105 Fernwood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#4. 204 Lovorn Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 209
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,054
- Price per square foot: $155.79
- See 204 Lovorn Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#5. 293 Osage Cir, Byron, GA 31008
- Views: 206
- List price: $334,952
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,184
- Price per square foot: $80.06
- See 293 Osage Cir, Byron, GA 31008 on Redfin.com
#6. 300 Cheshire Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 201
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,747
- Price per square foot: $145.58
- See 300 Cheshire Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#7. 710 Pine St, Fort Valley, GA 31030
- Views: 199
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,294
- Price per square foot: $135.24
- See 710 Pine St, Fort Valley, GA 31030 on Redfin.com
#8. 105 Robinhood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 180
- List price: $106,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,491
- Price per square foot: $71.09
- See 105 Robinhood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#9. 211 Crakston Ct, Bonaire, GA 31005
- Views: 176
- List price: $243,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,229
- Price per square foot: $109.02
- See 211 Crakston Ct, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com
#10. 213 Ashby Way, Warner Robins, GA 31093
- Views: 170
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,666
- Price per square foot: $119.99
- See 213 Ashby Way, Warner Robins, GA 31093 on Redfin.com
#11. 1402 Park Ave, Perry, GA 31069
- Views: 165
- List price: $218,880
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,492
- Price per square foot: $146.70
- See 1402 Park Ave, Perry, GA 31069 on Redfin.com
#12. 104 Alton Woods Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 163
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,266
- Price per square foot: $147.84
- See 104 Alton Woods Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#13. 742 Cary Rd, Cochran, GA 31014
- Views: 157
- List price: $82,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,280
- Price per square foot: $25.00
- See 742 Cary Rd, Cochran, GA 31014 on Redfin.com
#14. 224 Flowing Meadows Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Views: 156
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $91.89
- See 224 Flowing Meadows Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
#15. 165 Lakeview Rd, Byron, GA 31008
- Views: 155
- List price: $99,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,154
- Price per square foot: $86.57
- See 165 Lakeview Rd, Byron, GA 31008 on Redfin.com
#16. 104 Bay View Rd, Perry, GA 31069
- Views: 153
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,236
- Price per square foot: $111.25
- See 104 Bay View Rd, Perry, GA 31069 on Redfin.com
#17. 105 Selwyn Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Views: 151
- List price: $294,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,047
- Price per square foot: $144.06
- See 105 Selwyn Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
#18. 214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 147
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,636
- Price per square foot: $164.99
- See 214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#19. 1108 Briarcliff Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 146
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,633
- Price per square foot: $94.95
- See 1108 Briarcliff Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#20. 601 Paul St, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 145
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 965
- Price per square foot: $77.72
- See 601 Paul St, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#21. 320 Ellicott Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 144
- List price: $342,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,430
- Price per square foot: $140.95
- See 320 Ellicott Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#22. 202 Lake Front Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 136
- List price: $335,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $108.06
- See 202 Lake Front Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#23. 212 Palomino Ln, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 133
- List price: $134,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,352
- Price per square foot: $99.78
- See 212 Palomino Ln, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#24. 115 Settlers Trl, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 132
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,080
- Price per square foot: $137.02
- See 115 Settlers Trl, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#25. 419 Whitworth Rd, Elko, GA 31025
- Views: 132
- List price: $565,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,967
- Price per square foot: $190.43
- See 419 Whitworth Rd, Elko, GA 31025 on Redfin.com
#26. 319 Tyson Glen Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 131
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,469
- Price per square foot: $170.12
- See 319 Tyson Glen Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#27. 600 Bay Laurel Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 131
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,822
- Price per square foot: $138.16
- See 600 Bay Laurel Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#28. 115 Springtime Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Views: 129
- List price: $409,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $146.39
- See 115 Springtime Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com
#29. 402 Johns Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093
- Views: 128
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 782
- Price per square foot: $114.96
- See 402 Johns Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 on Redfin.com
#30. 162 Talton Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047
- Views: 126
- List price: $579,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,950
- Price per square foot: $196.58
- See 162 Talton Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.