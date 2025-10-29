The 30 most popular homes for sale in Valdosta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Valdosta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 420 Griffin Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 253

- List price: $84,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,905

- Price per square foot: $44.09

- See 420 Griffin Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#2. 4505 Wellington Dr, Hahira, GA 31632

- Views: 198

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,946

- Price per square foot: $105.23

- See 4505 Wellington Dr, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

#3. 1006 E Force St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 187

- List price: $34,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,264

- Price per square foot: $27.61

- See 1006 E Force St, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#4. 609 Jones St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 182

- List price: $39,950

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $11.82

- See 609 Jones St, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#5. 115 Brookview Ter, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 172

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,371

- Price per square foot: $118.05

- See 115 Brookview Ter, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

#6. 805 Millpond Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 159

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,888

- Price per square foot: $136.77

- See 805 Millpond Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#7. 3476 Green Hill Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 155

- List price: $242,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,432

- Price per square foot: $168.99

- See 3476 Green Hill Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

#8. 209 Orvis Ln, Hahira, GA 31632

- Views: 149

- List price: $397,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,058

- Price per square foot: $192.91

- See 209 Orvis Ln, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

#9. 2436 Meadowbrook Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 143

- List price: $266,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,093

- Price per square foot: $86.29

- See 2436 Meadowbrook Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#10. 201 Cummings Pl, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 142

- List price: $41,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 663

- Price per square foot: $61.84

- See 201 Cummings Pl, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#11. 2202 Deborah Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 141

- List price: $165,600

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,372

- Price per square foot: $120.70

- See 2202 Deborah Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#12. 3691 Knights, Ml Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 139

- List price: $374,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,187

- Price per square foot: $171.42

- See 3691 Knights, Ml Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

#13. 1707 Toni Ter, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 136

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $72.34

- See 1707 Toni Ter, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#14. 1647 Fresno St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 132

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,309

- Price per square foot: $129.79

- See 1647 Fresno St, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#15. 5824 Lake Loriana Cir, Lake Park, GA 31602

- Views: 129

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,071

- Price per square foot: $143.24

- See 5824 Lake Loriana Cir, Lake Park, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#16. 1108 Kimberly Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 126

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,415

- Price per square foot: $90.68

- See 1108 Kimberly Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#17. 2908 Fawnwood Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 125

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,574

- Price per square foot: $138.50

- See 2908 Fawnwood Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#18. 94 W Thigpen Ave, Lakeland, GA 31635

- Views: 125

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,404

- Price per square foot: $83.15

- See 94 W Thigpen Ave, Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com

#19. 4026 Foxborough Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 124

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,772

- Price per square foot: $135.38

- See 4026 Foxborough Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#20. 1803 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 120

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,170

- Price per square foot: $106.84

- See 1803 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#21. 745 Lake Laurie Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 116

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,920

- Price per square foot: $162.67

- See 745 Lake Laurie Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

#22. 4419 Mcmullen Dr, Valdosta, GA 31606

- Views: 114

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,832

- Price per square foot: $176.15

- See 4419 Mcmullen Dr, Valdosta, GA 31606 on Redfin.com

#23. 2208 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 113

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $186.94

- See 2208 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#24. 3362 Hart Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 113

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,790

- Price per square foot: $178.77

- See 3362 Hart Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

#25. 281 S Hwy, 221 Lakeland, GA 31635

- Views: 111

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,583

- Price per square foot: $143.21

- See 281 S Hwy, 221 Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com

#26. 307 W Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 110

- List price: $201,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,555

- Price per square foot: $129.84

- See 307 W Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#27. 5210 N Northridge Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 110

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,556

- Price per square foot: $141.32

- See 5210 N Northridge Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

#28. 7521 Enoch Lake Cir, Lake Park, GA 31636

- Views: 107

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $198.17

- See 7521 Enoch Lake Cir, Lake Park, GA 31636 on Redfin.com

#29. 2106 Jerry Jones Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 106

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,854

- Price per square foot: $172.55

- See 2106 Jerry Jones Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

#30. 5604 Pasadena Way, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 105

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,488

- Price per square foot: $164.58

- See 5604 Pasadena Way, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

