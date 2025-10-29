The 30 most popular homes for sale in Athens

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Athens metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 255 Cedar Creek Dr, Athens, GA 30605

- Views: 334

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $120.40

#2. 136 Emerald Cir, Colbert, GA 30628

- Views: 269

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $158.73

#3. 226 Vine St, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 237

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,208

- Price per square foot: $153.15

#4. 115 Beaver Ridge Dr, Winterville, GA 30683

- Views: 232

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#5. 858 Clairmont Ave, Comer, GA 30629

- Views: 226

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 960

- Price per square foot: $125.00

#6. 689 Riverside Ct, Danielsville, GA 30633

- Views: 222

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,812

- Price per square foot: $206.95

#7. 1050 Aiken Rd, Bogart, GA 30622

- Views: 197

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $236.74

#8. 303 Martin Cir, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 191

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- Price per square foot: $243.33

#9. 300 Harve Mathis Rd, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 188

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,128

- Price per square foot: $247.34

#10. 1070 Riverwalk, Pt Bishop, GA 30621

- Views: 185

- List price: $1,400,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 7,797

- Price per square foot: $179.56

#11. 5025 Smokey Rd, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 182

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,444

- Price per square foot: $117.66

#12. 143 Ponderosa Dr, Athens, GA 30605

- Views: 182

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,784

- Price per square foot: $168.11

#13. 1250 Calls Creek Cir, Watkinsville, GA 30677

- Views: 180

- List price: $569,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,310

- Price per square foot: $171.90

#14. 1771 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA 30606

- Views: 178

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,180

- Price per square foot: $219.81

#15. 235 Long Estates Dr, Danielsville, GA 30633

- Views: 173

- List price: $319,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,539

- Price per square foot: $207.28

#16. 1031 Sagefield Dr, Watkinsville, GA 30677

- Views: 173

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,095

- Price per square foot: $148.63

#17. 315 Woodridge Cir, Athens, GA 30606

- Views: 162

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,242

- Price per square foot: $175.52

#18. 170 Royal Ct, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 158

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365

- Price per square foot: $201.47

#19. 201 Pittard Rd, Winterville, GA 30683

- Views: 154

- List price: $420,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,640

- Price per square foot: $159.09

#20. 1600 Whit Davis Rd, Athens, GA 30605

- Views: 153

- List price: $474,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,304

- Price per square foot: $143.73

#21. 166 Inglewood Ave, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 151

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,664

- Price per square foot: $65.69

#22. 190 Derby St, Athens, GA 30601

- Views: 150

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 825

- Price per square foot: $296.97

#23. 1020 Timber Ridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677

- Views: 150

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,438

- Price per square foot: $204.68

#24. 135 Adams Duncan Rd, Hull, GA 30646

- Views: 150

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,707

- Price per square foot: $175.47

#25. 210 Lavender Rd, Athens, GA 30606

- Views: 148

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,050

- Price per square foot: $252.38

#26. 164 Plum Nelly Rd, Athens, GA 30606

- Views: 146

- List price: $2,690,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,184

- Price per square foot: $434.99

#27. 525 Virginia Ln, Hull, GA 30646

- Views: 145

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,292

- Price per square foot: $193.50

#28. 255 Bloomfield St, Athens, GA 30605

- Views: 144

- List price: $1,285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#29. 116 Colonial Dr, Athens, GA 30606

- Views: 143

- List price: $569,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,530

- Price per square foot: $224.90

#30. 2190 Simonton Bridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677

- Views: 141

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.