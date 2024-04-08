20th Century Studios picks up Bruce Springsteen 'Nebraska' film, with Jeremy Allen White in talks to star

The planned film about Bruce Springsteen's effort to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska, is now one step closer to happening.

It was just announced that 20th Century Studios and Disney have come on board to produce the film, Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

It was previously reported The Bear's Jeremy Allen White was the front-runner to star in the film; a press release confirms that he is in talks to star in the picture, which will be written and directed by Scott Cooper, with Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau involved.

"Warren Zanes' Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music," Landau said in a statement, adding about Cooper, "We think he's the perfect filmmaker for the job."

Cooper said in the press release that Springsteen had a profound impact on him and his work.

"I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn't agree more," Cooper said. "Warren Zanes' wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce's life is ripe for cinematic adaptation." He notes, "This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together."

Nebraska, released on September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with The E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record. It featured such songs as "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99" and "State Trooper."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.