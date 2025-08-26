2025 Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament announced

Metal Masters Tour 2008, Mountain View CA Ronnie James Dio performs during the Metal Masters tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 31, 2008 in Mountain View, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The 2025 edition of Bowl for Ronnie, the annual charity celebrity bowling tournament held in honor of the late Ronnie James Dio, has been announced.

The event will take place Nov. 13 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. Spectator tickets and lane sponsorships are on sale now.

The lineup of celebrity bowlers has yet to be announced. Previous participants include Dave Grohl and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

Bowl for Ronnie benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The 2024 edition raised over $70,000, which is dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education.

Dio died in 2010 of stomach cancer at age 67.

