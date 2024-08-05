2024 Ronnie James Dio charity bowling tournament taking place in November

The date has been announced for the 2024 Bowl for Ronnie, the annual celebrity bowling tournament held in honor of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio.

The event will take place Nov. 14 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. As always, it will raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The 2023 Bowl for Ronnie brought in more than $80,000.

Participants in previous years included Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Lita Ford and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. The bowlers for 2024 have yet to be announced.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010. He was 67.

