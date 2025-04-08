20 don't-miss summer events across the nation in 2025

Have you really experienced summer if you don't experience a summer event or two?

Luckily, the summer of 2025 is shaping up to be a glorious season for event-goers across the U.S., with a lineup of events that span gritty urban parks, sprawling rural fields, and historic waterfronts. From New York City's pulsating Governors Ball to Chicago's Latin-infused Sueños, Way.com has done the research to compile a guide to the must-not-miss summer events across the country. They are sorted by city so you can figure out which ones are best for you to attend.

New York City (NYC)

Governors Ball Music Festival

One of New York's loudest summer traditions, Governors Ball brings together massive crowds, big-name headliners, and the kind of buzz you can hear blocks away from the gates. It's music meets mayhem in all the right ways.

Venue: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Lineup: Tyler the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Fied, Hozier, Glass Animals, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, the Backseat Lovers, etc.

2025 Dates: June 6–8

Ticket cost: General Admission starts at $359, GA Plus starts at $575, VIP starts at $899, Platinum or Pit Viewing starts at $1,499

What to expect: 3 days, 60+ acts across 4 stages; 2024 had 12 food vendors, 2-hour average set times

SummerStage

This one's for the spontaneous. SummerStage is a citywide concert series where a casual stroll through the park might just land you front row to a world-class performance. SummerStage is New York City's largest free outdoor performing arts festival and brings a diverse array of free and benefit performances to parks across all five NYC boroughs. It's held primarily at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park and various neighborhood parks. The music is a wonderful mix of genres that reflect the city's cultural landscape, including jazz, hip-hop, Latin, global music, indie, reggae, soul, and contemporary dance.

Primary Venue: Central Park's Rumsey Playfield (main hub), 18 parks citywide

2025 Dates: June to August (season-long)

Ticket cost: Mostly free, but select benefit concerts have tickets with prices typically ranging from $25- $75, depending on the artist and venue

What to expect: 80+ free shows, 30 ticketed, 2-hour average per concert

Chicago

Sueños Music Festival

Chicago's vibrant Latin music scene will be celebrated at Sueños Chicago with heavyweights like Shakira and Peso Pluma this year. The vibe is always electric at Sueños, with thousands of fans vibing to high-energy performances. It's a nonstop party where raw urban sounds blend with smooth Latin flair, creating an unforgettable celebration of sound and soul.

Venue: Grant Park

Lineup: Shakira, Peso Pluma, Don Omar, Grupo Frontera, Arcangel, El Alfa, Jhayco, Oscar Maydon, etc.

2025 Dates: May 24–25

Ticket cost: 2-Day General Admission is $360, GA Plus is $480, VIP is $740, El Sueño package is $2,040

What to expect: 2 days, 30+ acts, 20+ food vendors, 80 percent Latin music focus

Lollapalooza

It's not summer in Chicago without Lolla. Lollapalooza 2025 will take over Grant Park for four days with non-stop music and wild energy. The lineup includes big names like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Korn. The music spans everything from indie vibes, electronic pulses, and hip-hop swagger to rock aggression. Expect euphoria, sore feet, and zero regrets!

Venue: Grant Park

Lineup: Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs Du Sol, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, etc.

2025 Dates: July 31 to August 3

Ticket cost: General Admission ranges from $365 to $435, GA Plus is around $650, VIP is approximately $1,500, Platinum packages can go upwards of $4,000

What to expect: 4 days, 170+ acts, 8-hour daily runtime, 35+ food vendors

Chicago Air and Water Show

When the headliners are fighter jets, you can expect to be blown away – in a good way, of course. A local favorite, this two-day event mixes aerial stunts and water displays, all set against the city's lakefront skyline. Enjoy daring performances, including daredevil pilots, parachute teams, formation jet flying, and water-skiing and boat-jumping demonstrations.

Venue: North Avenue Beach (Lake Michigan shoreline)

2025 Dates: August 16-17

Ticket cost: Free admission

What to expect: 2 days, 20+ aerial & water acts, free entry, 3-hour daily show

Seattle

Bumbershoot

Back from hiatus and better than ever, Bumbershoot brings music, arts, and offbeat fun to the Seattle Center. Bumbershoot is a popular event in Seattle that features many types of art, including music, comedy, film, literature, and visual arts. It takes place at the Seattle Center, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces across 74 acres. This festival offers a lively environment for visitors to enjoy different art forms. While the exact lineup of artists is announced closer to the event, attendees can look forward to both well-known and up-and-coming performers. Equal parts quirky and iconic, just like the city itself.

Venue: Seattle Center

Lineup: Not yet announced

2025 Dates: August 30-31

Ticket costs: General Admission early bird weekend pass is $100, standard GA prices typically range from $125 to $175 for a 2-day pass, VIP passes generally range from $300 to $600 depending on access perks, single-day tickets are usually priced between $70 and $90

What to expect: 2 days, 50+ acts

Seafair Weekend Festival

Seattle goes full throttle in summer. Seafair is packed with iconic events like the Seafair 4th of July fireworks over Lake Union and the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. The festival ends with the Seafair Weekend Festival from August 1st to 3rd, showcasing the Boeing Seafair Air Show with the Blue Angels and the Apollo Mechanical Cup hydroplane races on Lake Washington. Go there to enjoy live music, diverse food options, and family-friendly activities throughout the festival.

Venue: Lake Washington & Genesee Park

2025 Dates: August 1-3

Ticket costs: General Admission is usually $30 to $40 per day; Reserved Seating costs $60 to $100, and VIP Packages range from $150 to $300+; Children under 5 are often free with a paid adult.

What to expect: 4 weeks, 30+ events, 6 hydro races

Washington, DC

National Independence Day Celebration

DC knows how to do the Fourth. With fireworks lighting up the National Mall and live music echoing off monuments, this celebration is both epic and unmistakably American. The celebration starts with a patriotic parade on Constitution Avenue. It features marching bands, military units, and colorful floats. The "A Capitol Fourth" concert takes place live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. It includes performances by famous artists from different music genres and ends with a stunning fireworks show over the National Mall.

Venue: National Mall

2025 Dates: July 4

What to expect: 1 day, 90-minute concert, 20-minute fireworks, free

DC JazzFest

A smooth soundtrack to summer in the nation's capital. DC JazzFest takes over the city on Labor Day weekend with a blend of historic venues and riverside stages, offering one of the country's best lineups for jazz lovers of all kinds. This citywide festival showcases a blend of legendary and emerging jazz artists.

Venue: The Wharf

Lineup: Eddie Palmieri, Ron Carter, Branford Marsalis, Lalah Hathaway, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John Scofield, etc.

2025 Dates: August 27-31

Ticket costs: Many shows are free, paid performances and special events usually range from $20 to $60 per ticket depending on the artist and venue

What to expect: 5 days, 100+ acts, 50 percent free shows

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Aquatennial isn't just another festival – it's a longstanding summer tradition that celebrates the city of Minneapolis and its abundant lakes and rivers. It's a whole week of small-town charm blended with big-city energy. With fireworks on the river and parades through downtown, it's summer done right.

Venue: Multiple venues spread across the city.

2025 Date: July 16-19

Ticket cost: Mostly free with some optional experiences, or VIP viewing areas may have limited paid access.

What to expect: 4 days, 10+ events including parade, fireworks, Torchlight Run; 2-hour parade

Uptown Art Fair

This art fair isn't just about paintings. It's a literal creative street takeover. Artists, food stalls, and local flair stretch for blocks, making it one of Minneapolis' most vibrant and walkable summer staples.

Venue: Uptown (Hennepin Ave and Lake St.)

2025 Dates: August 1–3

Ticket cost: Free to attend

What to expect: 3 days, 300+ artists, 25+ food vendors

San Francisco

Outside Lands Music Festival

Outside Lands is where high-volume music meets high-end food. Set in the heart of Golden Gate Park, it's the largest independently owned festival in the U.S. Outside Lands is more than just music, though – there's some great food and drink on offer, too. This summer event features musical acts that span genres like rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

Venue: Golden Gate Park

Lineup: Not yet confirmed

2025 Dates: August 8-10

Ticket cost: General Admission starts around $485, VIP tickets start at $1,165, and Golden Gate Club premium packages are usually above $2,500

What to expect: 3 days, 90+ acts, 70+ food vendors

Stern Grove Festival

By now, the Stern Grove Festival has evolved into something more than just a fest; it's now a San Francisco summer tradition! This natural amphitheater is the perfect venue to turn your summer Sunday afternoons into mellow, music-filled escapes. No tickets, no fuss, just great music in a stunning setting. The season ends with "The Big Picnic. This is a special two-day event on the final weekend. Because who doesn't love some extra celebration?

Venue: Sigmund Stern Grove

Lineup: The Pointer Sisters (rest to be confirmed)

2025 Dates: June 15 to August 17

Ticket cost: Free entry

What to expect: 10 free concerts, 90-minute sets, 87th season in 2024

Houston

Freedom Over Texas

When Houston celebrates July 4, it goes all in. Freedom Over Texas is a flag-waving, stage-shaking, fireworks-filled night that wraps up summer patriotism in true Lone Star style. You can expect a stacked lineup of national, regional, and local acts. The music's a full-on mix of high-energy country twang, funky beats, and whatever else they cook up, all building to a "Texas-sized" fireworks finale that's choreographed to hit every beat just right.

Venue: Eleanor Tinsley Park

Lineup: Not announced

2025 Dates: July 4

Ticket cost: $10 per person, free for children under 5

What to expect: 1 day, 6-hour event, 5 music acts, 20-minute fireworks

Boston

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

It's patriotic, polished, and loud in the best way. The Pops Fireworks show pairs orchestral finesse with massive fireworks on the Charles, a classic Boston summer tradition. This year, the concert begins at 8:00 PM, with fireworks at 10:30 PM, and will feature Kelli O'Hara, Darlene Love, and The Mavericks. This free, public event is a beloved tradition, drawing large crowds and being broadcast on television.

Venue: Charles River Esplanade

2025 Dates: July 4

Ticket cost: Free

What to expect: 1 day, 2-hour concert, 30-minute fireworks; free entry

Boston Harborfest

Boston, as we all know, does not do small-scale, especially when it comes to history. Harborfest is a weeklong celebration packed with reenactments, harbor cruises, and old-school pageantry, all with that unmistakable Boston pride. This is a family-friendly event that also includes live musical performances, the popular Chowderfest, and fireworks displays over Boston Harbor.

Venue: Boston Harbor & multiple Downtown (multiple locations)

2025 Dates: June 28-July 4 (not confirmed)

What to expect: 7 days, 100+ events, 2-hour parade

Nashville

CMA Fest

You'll hear it before you see it! CMA Fest is where country music throws its biggest block party, from riverside shows to stadium blowouts. It's boots, beer, and one of the best live lineups in the business. With Nissan Stadium as its central stage, the festival will feature performances by countless country artists across various stages throughout the city. Beyond the main concerts, attendees can enjoy Fan Fair X, offering unique fan experiences and artist interactions.

Venue: Downtown Nashville (Nissan Stadium, Riverfront Park, 5 stages)

Lineup: Not yet announced

2025 Dates: June 5-8

Ticket costs: Four-night stadium passes range from about $200 for upper seats to over $1,000 for premium options; single-night tickets start at $80

What to expect: 4 days, 300+ acts, 11 stages; 50+ free shows

Bonnaroo

More than a music festival, Bonnaroo is a self-contained city of sound and campers. Once you're in, it's all music, community, and dusty happiness under the Tennessee sky. If you think Bonnaroo is just all about the music, think again. Attendees can take in art installations, enjoy various activities, and the new "Infinity Stage" immersive audio experience.

Venue: Bonnaroo Farm, Manchester

Lineup: Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Queens of the Stone Age, and more

2025 Dates: June 5-8

Ticket costs: 4-Day General Admission starting around $435, GA+ at $695, VIP at $1,105, and Platinum at $3,995

What to expect: 4 days, 150+ acts, 10 stages, onsite camping

Atlanta

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Few things pair better with sunshine and green space than live jazz. This festival, produced by the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, is well-known as one of the largest free jazz festivals in the United States. The Atlanta Jazz Festival brings mellow, soulful sounds to Piedmont Park and remains a longtime favorite for locals and visitors alike.

Venue: Piedmont Park

Lineup: Not yet announced

2025 Dates: May 24-25

Ticket costs: Free entry

What to expect: 3 days, 30+ acts, free entry, 47th year in 2024

Pasadena

Cruel World

A throwback? Sure. But Cruel World isn't stuck in the past; it leans into nostalgia with style, delivering iconic post-punk, new wave, and goth legends in a setting that feels like a perfectly moody mixtape come to life. The crowd might skew a little eyeliner-heavy, but the vibes are high, the music is loud, and the aesthetics are impeccable. Expect leather, synths, and a whole lot of eyeliner under the California sun.