20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again

Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

McDonald's has been changing its menu since 1940, and not every addition made it out alive. Over the decades, the chain has discontinued hundreds of items across nearly every category, from burgers and chicken to salads, pasta, and even pizza. Some were killed by low sales. Others were casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic's push to simplify operations. A few were genuinely ahead of their time.

These are 20 discontinued McDonald's menu items ranked by cultural footprint and fan loyalty, from the forgotten to the truly mourned.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

1. Onion Nuggets (1975–1984)

These bite-sized deep-fried onion pieces were created as a vegetarian option and flopped. The important footnote: when company chairman Fred Turner suggested in a hallway conversation that the same concept could work with chicken, it sparked the creation of Chicken McNuggets, one of the bestselling fast food products of all time. The failure that accidentally invented a dynasty.

ya666in // Reddit (Stacker/Stacker)

2. McDonald's Pizza (Late 1980s–1990s)

Yes, this was a real menu item, and yes, it failed for an obvious reason. Introduced in the late 1980s to attract dinner customers, the pizza required special equipment and took too long to cook, clashing with the chain's core promise of fast food. One location in Orlando still serves pizza alongside pasta and waffles, a living museum of McDonald's experiments.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

3. The McDLT (1984–1991)

The concept was genuinely clever. A Styrofoam container divided into two sections kept the hot beef patty and bun separate from the cold ingredients, including lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce, until the customer was ready to eat. Jason Alexander, pre-"Seinfeld," starred in the original commercial. Environmental concerns about the Styrofoam packaging ended it in 1991.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

4. The Arch Deluxe (1996–1997)

The most expensive failure in McDonald's history. With a $200 million marketing budget, worth approximately $601 million today, the Arch Deluxe was positioned as a sophisticated burger for adults. The campaign featured children rejecting the sandwich, which backfired by alienating the families that make up McDonald's core customer base. It was gone within a year and is still cited in business school case studies.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

5. Big N' Tasty (1997–2011)

McDonald's answer to the Whopper arrived in 1997: a quarter-pound beef patty with ketchup, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a sesame seed bun. Kobe Bryant appeared in the ad campaign.

The Big N' Tasty was the latest in a long line of McDonald's burgers designed to compete directly with Burger King's Whopper, following the McDLT and the Arch Deluxe in that same futile mission. It spent time on the Dollar Menu, got pulled from the Dollar Menu, and was gone entirely by 2011. McDonald's never explained why. The Whopper is still on the menu.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

6. Hula Burger (1962)

Ray Kroc invented this one himself and lost badly because of it. Designed as a Lent-friendly meatless option, the Hula Burger was a grilled pineapple slice with a piece of American cheese on a standard bun.

On Good Friday in 1962, Kroc put his Hula Burger head-to-head against franchisee Lou Groen's fish sandwich prototype in select locations, with the winner earning a permanent spot on the menu. Final score: Hula Burger 6, Filet-O-Fish 350. The Filet-O-Fish has been on the menu ever since. The Hula Burger was never seen again.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

7. The McLean Deluxe (1991–1996)

The McLean Deluxe was 91% fat-free, using carrageenan, a seaweed-derived additive, to replace beef fat and keep the patty juicy. NFL star Kevin Greene promoted it in television ads. Questions about the safety of carrageenan, combined with a slightly higher price tag than competing burgers, finished it off by 1996. The real problem, though, was simpler: it did not taste like a burger.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

8. Chicken Selects (2004–2013)

Unlike most discontinued items on this list, Chicken Selects had a genuine fan base. These were real chicken tenders, competing directly with fast-casual chains built around that format. They returned briefly as Buttermilk Crispy Tenders but never found a permanent footing. Reports suggest a version of chicken tenders may return. Fans have heard that before.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

9. McSalad Shakers (2000–2003)

The idea was ahead of its time: portable salads in containers designed to fit in a car's cup holder. They came in Garden, Chef, and Grilled Chicken Caesar varieties and were built for customers eating on the go. Low sales ended them after three years. Fast-casual chains built entire business models on this concept a decade later.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

10. McSpaghetti (Early 1970s–1980s)

McDonald's introduced McSpaghetti in the early 1970s, serving pasta with tomato sauce, meatballs, and cheese. It was pulled from most U.S. markets by 1980. The exceptions are Orlando, Florida, and the Philippines, where the dish remains on the menu. The Filipino version uses a sweeter tomato sauce and sliced hot dogs in place of meatballs.

Puzzleheaded-Let2007 / Reddit (Stacker/Stacker)

11. Mighty Wings (1990–2004, limited return 2013–2014)

Bone-in chicken wings coated in spiced breading, sold at a fast food counter. Sales fell short of expectations, and McDonald's dropped the price in an attempt to move more product before pulling them from the menu entirely. Wings require a level of commitment from the customer that never quite fit the McDonald's format.

BringbackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

12. The McLobster (1993–Regional)

Introduced in 1993 in New England, this was a lobster roll served in a hot dog bun with lobster sauce and shredded lettuce. Supply issues and profitability problems pushed it off most menus, though it remained available at select locations in Atlantic Canada and New England during the summer months. A fast food lobster roll is either a great democratic idea or a cautionary tale, depending on who you ask.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

13. Fruit 'N Yogurt Parfait (2000–2020)

Low-fat yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries, and granola, the parfait lasted 20 years on the menu before being cut during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a broader simplification effort. It was the item people ordered quietly, alongside their fries, as if one cancelled out the other.

thatsthatfuego // Instagram (Stacker/Stacker)

14. Donut Sticks (2019–2020)

Launched in 2019 as a sweet complement to McCafe coffee, these were essentially McDonald's version of churros: deep fried dough sticks coated in cinnamon sugar. They lasted roughly a year before disappearing, building genuine fans in that time who never got a proper farewell.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

15. Cheddar Melt (1988, sporadic returns through 2014)

A quarter-pound beef patty, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and teriyaki-sautéed grilled onions on a toasted rye bun. Having two different kinds of cheese, two different kinds of onions, and two different kinds of buns on hand at all times was enough of an operational hassle for franchise owners that the sandwich ultimately fell by the wayside.

It came back briefly in 2004 and again in select markets in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in 2014, never sticking long enough to go permanent. McDonald's Brazil still sells a version called the Cheddar McMelt. The United States has not been so lucky.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

16. Cheesy Bacon Fries (2019)

Cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled applewood smoked bacon over a standard order of McDonald's fries, served in a shareable basket. The concept came from McDonald's Australia, where loaded fries are a menu staple.

McDonald's tested them in Pittsburgh and parts of West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky in 2017, then brought them back nationally in early 2019 for a bacon-themed promotion, and then rolled them out nationwide that June. Then they were gone. The full arc from regional test to national launch to discontinued took about two years. The fries have not returned.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

17. Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich (1979–1982)

An oval beef patty on a toasted French roll with slivered onions and steak sauce, sold only after 4 p.m. McDonald's gave it its own jingle and a full marketing campaign, clearly expecting it to go permanent. The price is what killed it.

YouTube commenters remember the sandwich costing between $1.20 and $1.80 at a time when the average McDonald's burger cost about 34 cents. Some locations reportedly handed it out with a complimentary steak knife. The sandwich lasted about three years and has not returned, though people on the internet are still asking about it.

BringBackDialup (Stacker/Stacker)

18. Fish McBites (2013)

Directly inspired by the "Seinfeld" episode in which Elaine becomes fixated on the top half of a muffin, McDonald's launched Muffin Toppers in three flavors: lemon poppy seed, blueberry, and double chocolate. They were discontinued in 2019 after poor sales. A menu item that required the customer to remember a specific TV episode from 1997 was always going to have a ceiling.

Vulture // Reddit (Stacker/Stacker)

19. Szechuan Sauce (1998, limited returns 2017–2022)

A teriyaki-style dipping sauce created as a tie-in for Disney's "Mulan," available for roughly three months alongside McNugget Happy Meals in 1998, then gone. It sat forgotten for 19 years until the animated series "Rick and Morty" made the sauce its protagonist's entire motivation for existing.

A Change.org petition to bring it back gathered 38,000 signatures before the "Rick and Morty" season even ended. McDonald's brought it back for one day in October 2017, severely underestimated demand, and watched crowds at understocked locations descend into chaos.

When there wasn't enough sauce to meet the extreme demand, some protested, police cars lined up outside restaurants, and McDonald's ultimately apologized and shipped out 20 million packets in a second return in February 2018. A surviving 1998 packet sold on eBay for $14,700. The sauce itself, by most accounts, tasted fine.

userdeleted // Reddit (Stacker/Stacker)

20. Chicken Fajitas (Early 1990s)

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese in a flour tortilla. The Chicken Fajitas were added to the menu in the early 1990s. A former employee recalled on Reddit that the fajitas sold so poorly that the staff ate them for lunch every day until they were pulled. No discontinued menu item has a cleaner ending than that.