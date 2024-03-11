10cc to hit the road for first North American tour in over 30 years

Legendary rock band 10cc is set to hit the road this summer on what will be their first North American tour in over 30 years.

The Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour will have the band playing 20 cities starting July 24 in Montclair, New Jersey. The trek hits New York, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and more before wrapping August 17 in San Francisco.

The live band will consist of founding member Graham Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman.

As the title suggests, the tour will have the band performing their greatest hits, including such classics like "The Things We Do For Love," "I'm Not In Love," which appeared on the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack in 2014, and "Dreadlock Holiday," which was included in 2010's The Social Network.

“They don’t seem to date,” Gouldman says of the band’s hits. “We never followed any trend we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is.”

Ticket info and a complete list of dates can be found at 10cc.world.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.