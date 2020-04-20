Axel Lowe is a 30 year veteran of the Atlanta airwaves. He was raised in a suburb of Chicago (Naperville), and moved to Atlanta in 1989 to finish college. Axel graduated from the Art Institute of Atlanta with a Music Business Management Degree and was working for Arista Records when a rare on-air opportunity came up at a popular Atlanta radio station. A career pivot happened, and he's been that familiar voice on the Atlanta airwaves for 3 decades.





Axel met his wife Kellye in college, and they've been married since 1995. They have 2 daughters, Ava and Vivian, and a fur child, a Havanese dog named Georgia. When the girls were younger, Alpharetta was home for the Lowe's. Now that Axel and his wife are near empty-nesters, Sandy Springs is home base.





When he's not on the air, Axel enjoys riding his Harley, collecting and playing guitars...the playing is questionable, golf, Braves baseball, and smoking meats and hot wings with cold beers on the weekend. Join Axel weekday mornings from 6-10 on 97.1 The River!