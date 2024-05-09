Slash Cadence

Enter below for your chance to win the “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” VIP Soundcheck Experience for two at Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 8!

The Experience includes:

Access to the official Slash Soundcheck Experience**

Receive one (1) drink token redeemable for an alcoholic beverage before the Soundcheck Experience begins, and complimentary water and soft drinks

Re-entry to the venue permitted after the Soundcheck Experience

One (1) autographed vinyl of Slash’s brand new “Orgy of the Damned” album

One (1) limited-edition piece of Slash jewelry available only through the purchase of a VIP package

One (1) collectible commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard

One (1) token redeemable on site to help decide which causes to support with the festival proceeds

Early entry to a designated merchandise stand before public doors***

Dedicated VIP road crew available on-site to ensure a smooth concert experience

On-site perks such as priority check-in, VIP priority lane into the venue for ease of entry, and an on-site customer service mobile number***

*Seated and/or standing ticket availability varies by venue.

**Please note that the Soundcheck Experience times will vary widely between markets, and may take place as early as 12 pm. Pending final schedules, you will likely be required to exit the venue after the Soundcheck Experience. You will be permitted re-entry to the venue once general doors open if this occurs. Please note the Slash Soundcheck Experience will exclusively feature Slash; no other festival bands will be in attendance.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/9/2024 6:00am ET – 7/21/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select Your Chance to Win a VIP Experience for SLASH’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 22, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, Two (2) “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” VIP Soundcheck Experiences for two at Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 8, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $500.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

