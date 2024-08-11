Your chance to win tickets to The PGA Tour Championship!

PGA Tour East Lake 2024

This week Axel Lowe has your chance to win a pair of tickets to The PGA Tour Championship hosted in Atlanta at Historic East Lake Golf Club, August 28 – Sept 1!

· Spend a day with your daughter at the TOUR Championship to watch the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players in the final event of the season!

· The TOUR Championship is the culminating event of the PGA TOUR season and the FedExCup Playoffs where the TOUR’s top 30 players compete for golf’s Ultimate Prize, the FedExCup.

· The dynamic on-site experience at the tournament is curated to showcase the best of Atlanta – its diverse culture and traditions – while reinforcing its commitment to the betterment of the local community.

· Great for fans of all ages, the TOUR Championship offers a variety of things to do outside of the ropes, including enjoying bites from local restaurants, sipping refreshing cocktails, exploring various kids activities and more.

· A daily grounds ticket offers an incredible value! In addition to having the freedom to get right up to the rope line to watch the PGA TOUR’s 30 best players tee it up, Daily Grounds ticketholders have access to a number of unique, open-to-the-public venues. Each venue provides a different atmosphere and menu of offerings to appeal to every type of fan.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at TourChampionship.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24 - 8/16/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to The PGA Tour Championship hosted in Atlanta at Historic East Lake Golf Club, August 28 – Sept 1, 2024 (date TBD) (Minimum ARV: $54.00 based on seats and location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.