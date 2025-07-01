Your chance to win tickets: 97.1 The River Presents Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder

97.1 The River Presents Styx

Listen to all day Wednesday, July 2 for your chance to win FOUR tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour on Sunday, July 6 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/2/25-7/2/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. A maximum of ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour on Sunday, July 6 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $145.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

