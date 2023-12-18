Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party!

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets PLUS four VIP package tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party on January 7, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

Enjoy a family night at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party where you can see trucks like Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Bone Shaker™, Demo Derby™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™ plus the all-new Hot Wheels 5-Alarm™ LIGHT UP the floor! With a special appearance by a transforming robot! Freestyle Motocross will wow the crowd!

Get tickets at TicketMaster.com and save 50% on Kids Tickets!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/18/2023 05:00am – 1/08/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Hot Wheels Monster Tricks Live Glow Party” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 8, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets and four (4) VIP experience package tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party on January 7, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $246.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group