Your chance to win Coral Reefer Band tickets with Kaedy Kiely!

Coral Reefer Band

Kaedy Kiely has you covered on your ride home! Listen during afternoons this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets o Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring the Coral Reefer Band on Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/10/24 - 6/14/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Coral Reefer Band on August 2 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!