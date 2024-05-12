Your chance to win Black Jacket Symphony tickets with Kaedy Kiely!

Black Jacket Symphony

Kaedy Kiely has you covered on your ride home! Listen during afternoons this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets o The Black Jacket Symphony play Led Zeppelin IV on October 11 at Atlanta Symphony Hall!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/13/24 - 5/17/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to The Black Jacket Symphony on October 11 at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-741-9797

